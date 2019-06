Animals relieve from heat wave in Zagreb, Croatia

A lemur eats iced fruits at Zagreb Zoo in Zagreb, Croatia, June 27, 2019. A heat wave hit Croatia and many parts of Europe in recent days. (Xinhua/Tomislav Miletic)

Emus are sprayed with water on a hot day at Zagreb Zoo in Zagreb, Croatia, June 27, 2019. A heat wave hit Croatia and many parts of Europe in recent days. (Xinhua/Tomislav Miletic)

Emus eat a watermelon at Zagreb Zoo in Zagreb, Croatia, June 27, 2019. A heat wave hit Croatia and many parts of Europe in recent days. (Xinhua/Tomislav Miletic)