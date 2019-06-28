China repatriates Red Notice fugitive to ROK

Police in south China's Guangdong Province Thursday sent a Red Notice fugitive on a plane back to the Republic of Korea (ROK) at the request of the ROK law enforcement authorities.
The fugitive, surnamed Kim, cheated over 300 Korean residents out of a total of 2 billion Korean won (1.7 million U.S. dollars) using the excuse of low interest loans from January 2015 to January 2018, and was later listed on the Interpol Red Notice.
On May 15, the Consulate General of the ROK in Guangzhou made a request to the local police for the arrest of Kim, whose residence permit in China had expired.
After receiving the request, Guangdong police carried out an investigation into Kim's whereabouts immediately and captured the fugitive. Under the deployment of China's Ministry of Public Security
, local police cooperated with the National Police Agency of ROK to send Kim back.