Huawei eyeing fresh talents to combat US clampdown

Huawei unveiled a new talent recruiting program on Friday to attract young genius minds globally, as the Chinese tech giant prioritizes talent as a key asset to withstand the US clampdown.
"To win this war, we will recruit 20 to 30 young genius worldwide this year, and continue to hire 200-300 next year," Ren Zhengfei, founder of Huawei, was quoted in a corporate document published on Friday.
Currently, every business unit inside the company has to be adjusted to "charge the enemy" like in a battle, transcending all restrictions and breaking conventions when it comes to the company's talent strategy, Ren noted. Huawei has to continue playing the role of a leader in setting up technological standards, which will help it to attract more talents across the globe, he said.
The Shenzhen-based telecom giant has been going through a critical phase in recent months as the US government has posed tough sanctions on it and stepped up efforts in barring the firm from the 5G race.
Amidst the Trump administration's incessant pressure on American companies to cut off ties with Huawei, Ren insists on collaboration at a broader scale and prioritizing talent, which is expected to inject growth momentum to Huawei in the long run.
Lifting the ban on Huawei is expected to be one of the preconditions for reaching a trade deal between China and the US, as top leaders are expected to meet during the G20
summit in Osaka, Japan, the Wall Street Journal reported.
However, senior executives of Huawei appeared not to believe in the mercy of American officials for the company's long-term prosperity but in continuing investments in research and development (R&D) to make technological breakthroughs.
Song Liuping, chief legal officer of Huawei, told the Global Times on Thursday that the company has been actively working in order to make valuable contributions to the global ICT standards. Core technological breakthroughs and R&D investment are a marathon in relevance to basic research, he said.
Every year, Huawei invests huge sums in research and it has now over 700 mathematicians, 800 physicists and 120 chemists, among a total of 15,000 researchers.