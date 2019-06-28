Pivotal airport opens up Beijing's horizon

From the control tower to the terminal building, all key facilities of the newly-built Daxing International Airport in Beijing, China's capital, are receiving the state appraisal this week.The airport, scheduled to be operational before Sept. 30, will become a pivotal air traffic hub for international travel to and from China, supporting China's growth to become the world's largest civil aviation market, which is forecast to be around the mid-2020s.The airport is located 46 km south of downtown Beijing. It was designed to take the pressure off the overcrowded Beijing Capital International Airport in the northeastern suburb.On Friday, the airport's terminal, the world's largest, passed official appraisal."The Civil Aviation Administration is giving acceptance inspection to 83 major construction projects at the airport, which will be all completed on Saturday," said Zhu Wenxin, deputy director of the Airport Department of the Civil Aviation Administration of China.He said it marks the end of airport construction and the start of the preparatory stage of the airport's operation.The Daxing Airport Management Center has planned to organize six large-scale simulation exercises for all units stationed at the airport to test the airport facilities and equipment, which will also be examined by the aviation authority.