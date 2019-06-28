8 police killed in Afghanistan's central province

Eight policemen were confirmed dead and 16 others sustained injuries as militants attacked security checkpoints in Kajran district of Afghanistan's central Daikundi province on Friday, provincial governor Ahla Rahmati said.According to the official, the Taliban insurgents launched multi-pronged offensives on security checkpoints in Kajran district early Friday, killing eight police personnel and injuring 16 others.Taliban militants also suffered casualties and fled away, the official said, but he could not provide an exact number of the casualties that the militants had suffered in the firefight which lasted for a while.Taliban militants have yet to make comment on the situation.