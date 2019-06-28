US nuke envoy says ready for talks with DPRK to advance Singapore agreement

Stephen Biegun, US special representative for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) affairs, said Friday that his country was ready for talks with the DPRK to advance an agreement reached at the first DPRK-US summit in Singapore last year.
The US envoy made the remarks during a meeting in Seoul with Lee Do-hoon, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula
peace and security affairs, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
Biegun confirmed the stance that the United States was ready for constructive discussions with the DPRK to advance the Singapore agreement in a simultaneous and synchronized way.
After the Singapore summit last June, top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump agreed to complete denuclearization of and lasting peace settlement on the Korean Peninsula and normalized relations between the two countries.
The second Kim-Trump summit ended with no agreement in February in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi.
Biegun expressed anticipation that the upcoming summit between Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
would become an important opportunity for peace and prosperity on the peninsula, the Seoul ministry said.
Trump was scheduled to arrive in Seoul Saturday to hold the summit with Moon on Sunday to discuss the peninsula issues.
The South Korean nuclear envoy assessed the recent positive atmosphere, including the exchange of letters between the leaders of the DPRK and the United States and the Chinese president's visit to Pyongyang, saying Seoul had made efforts to help rapidly resume the DPRK-US dialogue and advance inter-Korean agreements and the Singapore agreement.
Lee noted that Seoul and Washington would make efforts to make the upcoming South Korea-US summit an opportunity for the confirmation of the two countries' willingness to completely denuclearize the peninsula and establish permanent peace while creating positive conditions for the goals.