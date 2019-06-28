Israeli, US officials hold joint conference over bilateral ties

Israeli president and prime minister attended on Thursday with US officials at a convention in Jerusalem.



Hundreds of Israelis and Americans gathered at the Jerusalem Archaeological Park Davidson Center, next to the Western Wall.



US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and the US special Middle East Envoy Jason Greenblatt were among the speakers, expressing their support for Israel.



During the conference, main achievements were highlighted in US-Israeli cooperation since 1948.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that If Israel weren't here, "the Middle East would collapse" and emphasized that Israel doesn't demand US boots on the ground to fight on its behalf.



Meanwhile, Netanyahu in his speeches expressed his concerns over Iranian nuclear "ambitions" and the active "hostility" to Israel via support of "terror activities."



Within a matter of years, it will be able to enrich uranium without limitations, and therefore in exchange for a temporary freeze of enrichment, it would have been able to become a global nuclear power with hundreds of nuclear warheads, Netanyahu said.