Xi calls on G20 to join hands in forging high-quality global economy

Published: 2019/6/28





Xi also pledged that China will further open up its market, proactively expand imports, continuously improve its business environment for foreign enterprises, and press ahead with various trade agreement negotiations.



Xi made the remarks while addressing the 14th G20 summit held in the Japanese city of Osaka.



Noting that the world economy is once again at a crossroads 10 years after the global financial crisis broke out, Xi said the G20 bears the responsibility to chart the course for the world economy and global governance at a crucial time, as well as to inject confidence into the market and bring hope to the people.



The G20 members should respect objective laws and give play to the role of market, so as to adapt to the requirement of the development of the productive force, said the Chinese president.



He urged the G20 to follow the major trend of development, embrace development opportunities with greater openness, and seek win-win results with better cooperation, so as to guide economic globalization toward the right direction.



Xi also called on the G20 members to focus on shared interests and long-term development, and commit to realizing lasting peace and prosperity for the world and a satisfying life for peoples across the globe.



