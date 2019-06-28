East Asia Expo to kick off in E China

The East Asia Expo 2019 is set to be held from July 5 to 7 in Jinan, capital of eastern China's Shandong Province.



More than 500 institutions and enterprises from 56 countries and regions will participate in the expo, said the local government.



Under the theme of "Expanding imports, Sharing new kinetic energy, Opening cooperation, Winning a new future," the expo will focus on the development of trade in goods and services between China, countries in East Asia and other countries and regions.



The expo also includes an e-commerce development forum, which is expected to share cutting-edge ideas and achievements of e-commerce worldwide.