Foreign diplomats laud China’s effort in forestry, grassland conservation





Diplomats visit Hulun Lake National Nature Reserve on Tuesday. Photo: Shan Jie/GT





The wetland conservation in Ergun City, Hulun Buir in North China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Photo: Shan Jie/GT







Diplomats and representatives from 13 countries and international organizations praised China’s efforts in conserving forestry and grassland ecology after a recent five-day research visit to North China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region that concluded on Friday.



The final day of the visit saw an erudite dialogue between the officials of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration (NFGA), and the visiting diplomats.



During this visit， the diplomats had a look at conservation work in artificial plantation in Honghuaerji, Ulan Nur Wetland, Hulun Lake National Nature Reserve including the grasslands of Old Barag Banner and birch forest in Ergun City.



“I am really impressed by what I have seen,” Manasa Ralawa Tagicakibau, Fiji Ambassador to China said, noting that the region of Hulun Buir could be a great international tourist attraction providing an opportunity to espy true forestry.



Vitaly Fadeev, Senior Counselor from Russian Embassy in China said that China and Russia are connected by water and mountains, suggesting that the two neighboring nations could together raise awareness in environment and ecology protection among the youth by taking advantages of the border area.



“Ecological conservation and rehabilitation are the common challenges for mankind all around the globe and cooperation of countries especially the developing ones are needed to overcome these challenges,” Meng Xianlin, Director General of Department of International Cooperation under the NFGA said during the meeting.



Till date, NFGA has signed 110 inter-governmental or inter-departmental cooperation agreements with 60 countries, he said.



Inner Mongolia spans the northeast, north and northwest China, and spreads across 26.13 million hectares of forest and 88 million hectares of grassland, ranking first in the country, the Global Times learned.

