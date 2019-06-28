Nokia distances itself from executive’s remarks about Huawei security risks after backlash

Finnish telecom giant Nokia on Friday sought to distance itself from earlier remarks made by one of its executives about security vulnerabilities of Chinese telecom firm Huawei, which sparked a backlash in China."These comments do not reflect the official position of Nokia," the company said in a statement sent to the Global Times on Friday, referring to earlier remarks of its Chief Technology Officer Marcus Weldon.In an interview with the BBC on Friday, Weldon said that the US crackdown on Huawei servers as a counterbalance to "unfair financial advantages" Huawei enjoys. "It's fairness returning to the market," he said, according to the BBC.Weldon went further and warned the UK of security risks adding Huawei into its 5G network infrastructure.Such comments drew criticism in China, where some said that Weldon was out of line attacking a competitor, especially when Huawei and China have been open to foreign collaboration in 5G despite US efforts to shut down Huawei and disrupt the global supply chain.In the statement, Nokia said that it is focused on the integrity of its own products and services and does not have its own assessment of any potential vulnerabilities associated with its competitors.