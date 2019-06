RELATED ARTICLES: NASA invites US students to name Mars 2020 rover

For its next mission in our solar system, NASA plans to fly a drone copter to Saturn's largest moon Titan in search of the building blocks of life, the space agency said Thursday.The Dragonfly mission, which will launch in 2026 and land in 2034, will send a rotorcraft to fly to dozens of locations across the icy moon, with a substantial atmosphere and is viewed by scientists as an equivalent of very early-era Earth.