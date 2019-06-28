Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman said that recent US sanctions against the Islamic republic are "illegal," Tasnim news agency reported on Friday.



"Their new sanctions, like previous embargoes, are ineffective ... and lack any legal basis," Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying.



He said that these sanctions are "desperate" measures taken by the US President Donald Trump administration.



On June 24, Trump signed an executive order targeting sanctions on Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his office and those closely affiliated with him. Washington also announced that it will sanction Iran's foreign minister next week.



Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said that the fresh US sanctions targeting the country's senior officials are harmful to diplomacy as a means to settle prickly issues between Tehran and Washington.