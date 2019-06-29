Xi says China, US benefit from cooperation, lose from confrontation
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday that a basic fact remains unchanged despite changes in the international situation that China and the United States both benefit from cooperation and lose from confrontation.
Xi made the remarks at the beginning of a meeting with US counterpart, Donald Trump, on the sidelines of a summit of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies in the Japanese city of Osaka.