Poyang Lake No. 2 Bridge opens to public traffic

Aerial photo taken on June 27, 2019 shows the Poyang Lake No. 2 Bridge in east China's Jiangxi Province. The 5.589-km Poyang Lake No. 2 Bridge, which links Duobao Township of Duchang County and Hualin Township of Lushan City in Jiangxi Province, opened to the public traffic on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

