Poyang Lake No. 2 Bridge opens to public traffic

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/29 11:41:49

Aerial photo taken on June 27, 2019 shows the Poyang Lake No. 2 Bridge in east China's Jiangxi Province. The 5.589-km Poyang Lake No. 2 Bridge, which links Duobao Township of Duchang County and Hualin Township of Lushan City in Jiangxi Province, opened to the public traffic on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)


 

Aerial photo taken on June 27, 2019 shows the Poyang Lake No. 2 Bridge in east China's Jiangxi Province. The 5.589-km Poyang Lake No. 2 Bridge, which links Duobao Township of Duchang County and Hualin Township of Lushan City in Jiangxi Province, opened to the public traffic on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)


 

Aerial photo taken on June 27, 2019 shows the Poyang Lake No. 2 Bridge in east China's Jiangxi Province. The 5.589-km Poyang Lake No. 2 Bridge, which links Duobao Township of Duchang County and Hualin Township of Lushan City in Jiangxi Province, opened to the public traffic on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)


 

Aerial photo taken on June 27, 2019 shows the Poyang Lake No. 2 Bridge in east China's Jiangxi Province. The 5.589-km Poyang Lake No. 2 Bridge, which links Duobao Township of Duchang County and Hualin Township of Lushan City in Jiangxi Province, opened to the public traffic on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)


 

Aerial photo taken on June 27, 2019 shows the Poyang Lake No. 2 Bridge in east China's Jiangxi Province. The 5.589-km Poyang Lake No. 2 Bridge, which links Duobao Township of Duchang County and Hualin Township of Lushan City in Jiangxi Province, opened to the public traffic on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)


 

Aerial photo taken on June 27, 2019 shows the Poyang Lake No. 2 Bridge in east China's Jiangxi Province. The 5.589-km Poyang Lake No. 2 Bridge, which links Duobao Township of Duchang County and Hualin Township of Lushan City in Jiangxi Province, opened to the public traffic on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus