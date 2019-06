Juneyao Air opens Shanghai-Helsinki direct air route

A Juneyao Air flight arrives at the Helsinki-Vantaa Airport in Finland, June 28, 2019. Juneyao Air opened Shanghai-Helsinki direct air route Friday, providing non-stop intercontinental flight service with wide-body aircraft. The new direct air route will offer more flexible and convenient flight experience to passengers, Juneyao Air said. (Xinhua/Finavia/Pasi Salminen)

Passengers step off a Boeing 787 Dreamliner of Juneyao Air that has just arrived at the Helsinki-Vantaa Airport in Finland, June 28, 2019. Juneyao Air opened Shanghai-Helsinki direct air route Friday, providing non-stop intercontinental flight service with wide-body aircraft. The new direct air route will offer more flexible and convenient flight experience to passengers, Juneyao Air said. (Xinhua/Matti Matikainen)

Juneyao Air Chairman Wang Junjin (6th R) and Senior Vice President of Finnish Airports Authority Joni Sundelin (5th R) cut a ribbon at the Helsinki-Vantaa Airport in Finland, June 28, 2019. Juneyao Air opened Shanghai-Helsinki direct air route Friday, providing non-stop intercontinental flight service with wide-body aircraft. The new direct air route will offer more flexible and convenient flight experience to passengers, Juneyao Air said. (Xinhua/Matti Matikainen)