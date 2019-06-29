Trump says not hostile towards China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/29 13:50:39
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he harbors no hostility towards China and hopes for better relations between the two countries.

Trump made the marks in a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a summit of the Group of 20 major economies in the Japanese city of Osaka.

