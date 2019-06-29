Xi urges China-France unity to defend multilateralism





Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) meets with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Chinese President Xi Jinping (4th R) meets with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron (4th L) in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called for concerted efforts by his country and France to defend multilateralism amid profound global changes unseen in a century.Xi made the remarks at a meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of a summit of Group of 20 major economies in the Japanese city of Osaka.