Helicopter flight links Shenzhen, Hong Kong

The first cross-border helicopter flight was conducted on Friday between Shenzhen and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.An Airbus H135 light twin-engine helicopter took off from Shenzhen Baoan International Airport and landed at Hong Kong Xinde Heliport on Friday morning with an around 15-minute cross-border flight.The helicopter is operated by Shenzhen Eastern General Aviation Company (Shenzhen Eastern GAC) in south China's Guangdong Province."We are committed to playing a leading role in the low-altitude air transportation in the Greater Bay Area," said Zhao Qi, chairman of Shenzhen Eastern GAC.He disclosed that the company had targeted building up a three-dimensional transportation system around the area with a helicopter platform centered in Shenzhen in five years.The Shenzhen-Hong Kong cross-border helicopter flight will greatly upgrade the travel efficiency of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.Shenzhen Eastern GAC is the first certified general aviation company in China to operate helicopter flights between Guangdong and Hong Kong.The service will start with a chartered flight service at the initial stage. And then, regular heli-flights is under plan.