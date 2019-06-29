China supports North Korea-US communication

China supports the communication between North Korea and the US, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during his meeting with US President Donald Trump on Saturday.
Speaking on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, Xi told Trump that China hopes North Korea and the US could resume talks as soon as possible, while China is happy to play a constructive role.
Lü Chao, a research fellow on North Korea with the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences, said Saturday that the current North Korea-US relations are not in an intense period.
Trump tweeted earlier Saturday that he wishes to meet and exchange greetings with North Korean top leader Kim Jong-un in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) when he visits South Korea on Sunday.
"Though direct talks have been stalled since the Hanoi summit between the two leaders, the two countries are both preparing to restart talks," Lü said.
"Both sides have expressed its willingness to have further talks, but currently it is improving mutual trust that takes priority."
Trump is expected to arrive in Seoul on Saturday evening for a two-day visit to South Korea after the G20 summit.
Choe Son-hui, first vice minister of the North Korean foreign ministry, said that the Trump-proposed meeting would be "a very interesting suggestion, but we have not received an official proposal in this regard" from the US, Xinhua News Agency cited a KCNA report as saying on Saturday.
North Korea has showed its determination on denuclearization but the US did not make any actions in response to Pyongyang's progress on denuclearization, as US unilateral sanctions remain, Lü noted.
He also said that Kim is unlikely to meet Trump on Sunday at the DMZ as the US is unlikely to meet the demands that North Korea requires, noting Trump's tweet is just a "political show."