Kids enjoy leisure time in central China's Hunan

A kid plays with foam during an activity held by a kindergarten in Longhui County of Shaoyang City, central China's Hunan Province, June 28, 2019. (Xinhua/Zeng Yong)

Kids play with foam during an activity held by a kindergarten in Longhui County of Shaoyang City, central China's Hunan Province, June 28, 2019. (Xinhua/Zeng Yong)

Kids play in the water during an activity held by a kindergarten in Longhui County of Shaoyang City, central China's Hunan Province, June 28, 2019. (Xinhua/Zeng Yong)

Kids play water pistols during an activity held by a kindergarten in Longhui County of Shaoyang City, central China's Hunan Province, June 28, 2019. (Xinhua/Zeng Yong)