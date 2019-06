Four rebels-held Ukrainian prisoners handed over to Kiev in Minsk

Ukrainian prisoners arrive at the airport in Kiev, Ukraine, June 28, 2019. Four Ukrainian prisoners have been transfered to the Minsk airport on Friday from eastern Ukraine by representatives of the insurgent Donetsk and Luhansk regions for hand-over to Kiev, according to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry. (Xinhua/Sergey)

Ukrainian prisoners hug their relatives after arriving at the airport in Kiev, Ukraine, June 28, 2019.







Four Ukrainian prisoners have been transfered to the Minsk airport on Friday from eastern Ukraine by representatives of the insurgent Donetsk and Luhansk regions for hand-over to Kiev, according to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.Ministry spokesperson Anatoly Glaz told reporters the Ukrainian prisoners were handed over to representatives of Viktor Medvedchuk, a supervisor on the side of the Ukrainian government for prisoner exchanges.

A Ukrainian prisoner(C) arrives at the airport in Kiev, Ukraine, June 28, 2019.

"The return of people held captives for a long time is a noble work," Glaz said. "And this is happening on the Belarusian land."The spokesperson said his country is ready to play a role in returning peace to Ukraine.The Belarusian capital of Minsk has been a major site for peace negotiations regarding eastern Ukraine.