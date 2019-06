Photo taken on June 9, 2019 shows a building of the National Arboretum in thick fog in Canberra, Australia. (Xinhua/Liu Changchang)

Photo taken on June 9, 2019 shows the morning fog scenery in Canberra, Australia. (Xinhua/Liu Changchang)

Photo taken on June 28, 2019 shows the morning fog scenery in Canberra, Australia. (Xinhua/Liu Changchang)

Photo taken on June 28, 2019 shows Mount Ainslie in thick fog in Canberra, Australia. (Xinhua/Liu Changchang)