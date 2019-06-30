National Paddy Day festival celebrated in Lalitpur, Nepal

Nepalese people gesture while playing muddy water during a mud fun event held on the eve of National Paddy Day festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, June 29, 2019. The festival, which falls on "Asar 15" of the Nepalese calendar, is marked with rice plantation, dance and playing with muddy water. (Photo: Xinhua)

Nepalese people splash muddy water during a mud fun event held on the eve of National Paddy Day festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, June 29, 2019. The festival, which falls on "Asar 15" of the Nepalese calendar, is marked with rice plantation, dance and playing with muddy water. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man kicks football during a mud fun event held on the eve of National Paddy Day festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, June 29, 2019. The festival, which falls on "Asar 15" of the Nepalese calendar, is marked with rice plantation, dance and playing with muddy water. (Photo: Xinhua)