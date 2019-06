Mango festival kicks off in Hyderabad, Pakistan

A vendor holds mangos during a mango festival in Hyderabad, Pakistan, June 29, 2019. A two-day mango festival kicked off here on Saturday, displaying more than ten different breeds of high-quality mangos. (Photo: Xinhua)

People view mangos displayed during a mango festival in Hyderabad, Pakistan, June 29, 2019. A two-day mango festival kicked off here on Saturday, displaying more than ten different breeds of high-quality mangos. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 29, 2019 shows mangos displayed during a mango festival in Hyderabad, Pakistan. A two-day mango festival kicked off here on Saturday, displaying more than ten different breeds of high-quality mangos. (Photo: Xinhua)

People view mangos displayed during a mango festival in Hyderabad, Pakistan, June 29, 2019. A two-day mango festival kicked off here on Saturday, displaying more than ten different breeds of high-quality mangos. (Photo: Xinhua)

People view mangos displayed during a mango festival in Hyderabad, Pakistan, June 29, 2019. A two-day mango festival kicked off here on Saturday, displaying more than ten different breeds of high-quality mangos. (Photo: Xinhua)