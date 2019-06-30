Inner Mongolia Int'l Equestrian Festival kicks off in Hohhot

Riders perform on the opening ceremony of the 6th Inner Mongolia International Equestrian Festival held in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 29, 2019. The 6th Inner Mongolia International Equestrian Festival, a four-month horse racing event, kicked off on Saturday in Hohhot. Organizers say the equestrian festival will run from June to October and will feature various events, which includes 32 regular races such as equestrian games, polo matches, flat racing and endurance races. (Photo: Xinhua)





