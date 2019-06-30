K-pop band EXO performs at S.Korea’s Blue House for US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump talks with K-pop boy band EXO at the Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday night. Photo: IC



K-pop boy band EXO performed for US President Donald Trump at a welcome banquet in Seoul on Saturday night. K-pop boy band EXO performed for US President Donald Trump at a welcome banquet in Seoul on Saturday night.

Trump arrived in South Korea following the end of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, earlier that day.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump attended the welcome banquet at the Blue House, the executive office and official residence of the South Korean head of state.

The news made it to the trending list on Chinese social media platform Sina Weibo, where fans of EXO posted messages of pride that the group had been chosen for such an important diplomatic occasion.

Fans said that this demonstrates how EXO's influence as a representative of South Korea's pop music culture has been official recognized.

At the banquet, the K-pop band members shook hands with the Trumps and gifted them with a signed copy of their album Love Shot.

US Ambassador to South Korea Harry B. Harris Jr. also posted a selfie with EXO and Ivanka Trump on Twitter, noting that this was the second time that Ivanka Trump met EXO following their first meeting at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games.