UN Security Council members confirm support to Iraq

Representatives of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Saturday confirmed their support to Iraq in its efforts to achieve security, stability and reconstruction.



The members of Security Council underscored their support to Iraq's continuing recovery, and the efforts of reconstruction and reconciliation to meet the needs of all Iraqis, said U.S. representative to the UNSC Jonathan Cohin at a press conference in Baghdad.



The members of the Security Council welcome the positive progress of forming the Iraqi government and reaffirm Iraq's national unity, sovereignty and security, Cohin told reporters.



He said that the members of the Security Council re-affirm their support to the UN Assistance Mission to Iraq (UNAMI) to assist the government of Iraq to move toward dialogue, reconciliation.



For his part, Kuwaiti Permanent Representative to the UN Mansour al-Otaibi, whose country holds the monthly rotating UNSC presidency, told reporters that "in general the message of the Security Council is clear, and the international community stands with Iraq."



"The international community appreciates the great sacrifices made by Iraq and its people to defeat such terrorist organization that has committed heinous crimes against civilians in different areas in Iraq," said al-Otaibi who is the current rotating president of UNSC.



He said that "Iraq is now stable and we hope that this stability will continue, because without the security and stability, the region will be unstable."



Earlier in the day, the representatives of the UNSC arrived in Baghdad and held meetings with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi.



A statement by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf described the visit of UNSC representatives, which came in response to an invitation by the Iraqi government, as "historic."