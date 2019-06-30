S. Korean president says Trump, Kim Jong Un to meet, shake hands in Panmunjom

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Sunday that US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), will meet in the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom.



Moon said in a joint press conference with Trump after holding their summit in the presidential Blue House complex that the leaders of the DPRK and the United States will meet and shake hands in Panmunjom for the first time since the armistice agreement was signed 66 years ago.



Trump himself also confirmed his meeting with Kim at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).



The Korean Peninsula has been left divided since the 1950-53 Korean War ended with armistice. If realized, Trump would become the first sitting US president to meet the DPRK leader in Panmunjom.



Moon said the upcoming Panmunjom meeting between Kim and Trump would become a "historically great moment" in the Korean Peninsula's peace process as there was no way to peace except dialogue.