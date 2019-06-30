Afghan forces arrest 40 militants in southern province

Arrested militants stand handcuffed in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, June 29, 2019. Government forces have arrested 40 armed militants in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province over the past 10 days, Kandahar provincial governor Hatytullah Hayat said Saturday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Government forces have arrested 40 armed militants in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province over the past 10 days, Kandahar provincial governor Hatytullah Hayat said Saturday."Security forces have arrested 40 militants including some local commanders during the cleanup operations in Kandahar city and its restive districts, over the past 10 days," Hayat told reporters in a press conference here.The arrested militants were involved in terrorist activities in Kandahar, Helmand, Farah, Nimroz, Ghazni, Khost, Wardak, Ghor and Herat provinces, the official added.Taliban militants have yet to make comment on the report.