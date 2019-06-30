Disabled man starts pepper business to make hometown greener, richer

Liu Yi works at a pepper planting base in Yulong Village of Nanping Township in Nanchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing, June 27, 2019. Despite losing his right arm in an accident at the age of nine, 44-year-old Liu Yi has never lowered his head towards destiny. After graduation from a vocational school in 1994, he tried a good many jobs like dishwasher, fruit dealer and coal miner. Since 2010, he has decided to start up his own business at his hometown by organizing villagers to plant bamboo roots and raising chickens. His efforts paid off. In 2016, however, Liu Yi got interested in planting peppers and since then the persistent man has opened up 1,500 mu (100 hectares) of wasteland, on which about 150,000 pepper trees are growing vigorously. Liu also sets up an example for local disabled and impoverished people, who are being employed at the planting base. "I want my two dreams accomplished-to make my hometown even greener and make my hometown even richer," said Liu Yi. (Photo: Xinhua)



Liu Yi takes exercise in a bamboo forest in Nanchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing, June 27, 2019.

Farmers work at a pepper planting base in Yulong Village of Nanping Township in Nanchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing, June 27, 2019.

Liu Yi (R) and his wife Lu Kai water flowers at the courtyard of their home in Nanchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing, June 27, 2019.

Liu Yi (R) and his wife Lu Kai pose for a photo at a pepper planting base in Yulong Village of Nanping Township in Nanchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing, June 27, 2019.

Liu Yi (R) and his wife Lu Kai pick peppers at a planting base in Yulong Village of Nanping Township in Nanchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing, June 27, 2019.

Liu Yi (L) and his wife Lu Kai take a break at a pepper planting base in Yulong Village of Nanping Township in Nanchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing, June 27, 2019.

Liu Yi makes pepper oil in Nanchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing, June 27, 2019.

Liu Yi (L) and his wife Lu Kai walk to a pepper planting base in Yulong Village of Nanping Township in Nanchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing, June 27, 2019.

Liu Yi (R) and his wife Lu Kai take a break at a pepper planting base in Yulong Village of Nanping Township in Nanchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing, June 27, 2019.