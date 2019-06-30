China shuts down audio apps for spreading porn, historical nihilism, and superstition

China's top cyberspace watchdog has ordered some 26 online audio platforms to shut down or rectify their services for spreading content on pornography, historical nihilism and superstition. Photo: IC

China's top cyberspace watchdog has ordered some 26 online audio platforms to shut down or rectify their services for spreading content on pornography, historical nihilism and superstition.The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) announced on Friday that the administration found 26 online platforms spreading illegal audio files. Some of the mobile applications were required to be removed from application stores while some were requested to shut down their services.The platforms include dating app Soul, which requires users to fill in not only basic information such as birth date and home address but also more personal and psychological information, and the Yuwan app which enables up to eight guests to talk in a chatroom in real time, but allows unlimited numbers of spectators to listen in.The CAC said that the online audio industry had been left to grow unattended for some time and had gone out of control, as some audio platforms began to spread improper content that goes against public order and good social custom in order to attract attention and website clicks. This includes the spreading of sexually suggestive audio files, prostitution and illegal business information, historical nihilism and superstition.These audio files could also be easily accessed by children and could hugely damage their healthy growth, so these online audio platforms must be rectified, the administration said.An unnamed CAC official said that the ultimate goal of the campaign is to help the industry develop healthily and put an end to the chaos in the online audio industry.Authorities will also help audio platforms develop properly, and encourage mainstream media to produce more audio content that is welcomed by netizens, the official said.Global Times