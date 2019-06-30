Heatwave hits Pakistan as temperature reaches 42 degrees Celsius

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/30 14:23:50

A vendor prepares ice cream during a heatwave in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on June 29, 2019, as temperature reached 42 degrees Celsius. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A man drinks a glass of sugar cane juice during a heatwave in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on June 29, 2019, as temperature reached 42 degrees Celsius. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A man covers his head with a piece of cloth during a heatwave in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on June 29, 2019, as temperature reached 42 degrees Celsius. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A vendor makes sugar cane juice during a heatwave in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on June 29, 2019, as temperature reached 42 degrees Celsius. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus