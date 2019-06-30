CPC members exceed 90 million, one-third from 80s-90s generation







A member of the Party committee of Huangshanlu district in Hefei, Anhui Province distributes study material to a Party member from Hefei-based private company, Letang Animation Information Technology Corporation, on June 1, 2016. Photo: IC









Membership of the 98-year-old Communist Party of China (CPC) has exceeded 90 million, and one-third of members were born in the 1980s and 1990s, the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee announced Sunday with experts saying that the Party's successful leadership has received a high approval rating among the youth.



The CPC had 90.59 million members with 4.61 million primary-level Party organizations as of the end of 2018, the department said in a report ahead of the founding anniversary of the CPC on July 1. The membership and Party organizations increased by 1.03 million and 39,000 from 2017 respectively, data from the report showed.



Among the 90 million Party members, over 80 percent of them joined the CPC after the third plenary session of the 11th CPC Central Committee in 1978, more than one third of the members were born in the 1980s and 1990s, and nearly half of the members have had college or higher education.



This will greatly improve the CPC's capability for innovation since more young people are joining the Party, and the Party's leadership of the country will be more advanced and kept abreast with the times, said political observers.



CPC Party organizations have been set up in 230, 000 government organs, 1.585 million non-public enterprises and 265,000 social organizations.



Song Luzheng, a research fellow at the China Institute of Fudan University, told the Global Times on Sunday that one-third of Party members being under 40 shows that the CPC has enough qualified successors, because it has enough "new blood" to maintain its energy.



This also proves that the CPC's capability to attract and unite young people has been maintained successfully, and the construction of the Party is effective and fruitful, "which can guarantee that the Party keeps pace with the times," Song said.



