Huawei opens largest store in Oman

Huawei opened its largest store in the Omani capital Muscat on Thursday, said a statement by Huawei Consumer Group on Saturday.According to the statement, Huawei presented a range of three-day presentations and gifts, including a 10 percent discount on all tablets and 30 percent on all accessories, wearable devices and other offers.Ian Lee, president of Huawei Middle East Consumer Group, said that "we are pleased with this opening which reinforces the spread of our stores in the country in line with our development objectives in the Omani market.""As the industry leaders, we are committed to providing our customers with the best user experience ever and the latest technologies that exceed their expectations," he added.The new store will offer integrated services which include products, smart phones, accessories, tablets and computers, as well as Internet products, Lee said.