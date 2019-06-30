Various new and old bridges built along Sichuan-Tibet Highway

Photo taken on June 24, 2019 shows the Feixian'guan suspension bridge between Feixian'guan Town in Lushan County and Duogong Township of Tianquan County in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Along the Sichuan-Tibet Highway, there are various new and old bridges. Crossing mountains and rivers, these bridges are not only the key junctions on this line, but also splendid landscapes. Over the past 60 years, the highway and the bridges along it have been continuously upgraded and perfected, which has become a miniature of the highway traffic development in China. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on May 15, 2019 shows the Polonggou grand bridge in Bomi County, Nyingchi of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

Aerial photo taken on June 27, 2019 shows the iron-chain Luding Bridge across Daduhe River, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Photo taken on June 27, 2019 shows the Xingkang grand bridge on the Ya'an-Kangding expressway in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Along the Sichuan-Tibet Highway, there are various new and old bridges. Crossing mountains and rivers, these bridges are not only the key junctions on this line, but also splendid landscapes. Over the past 60 years, the highway and the bridges along it have been continuously upgraded and perfected, which has become a miniature of the highway traffic development in China.

People walk on the iron-chain Luding Bridge across the Daduhe River in Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 27, 2019.