US President Donald Trump crossed the inter-Korean border on Sunday to become the first sitting US president to step in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.Trump and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un met and shook hands at the truce village of Panmunjom, whom were later joined by South Korean President Moon Jae-in "It is a great pleasure to meet Chairman Kim," Trump said.