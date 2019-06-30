Sifting through the trash issue raises a stink

Photo: VCG

The enterprising residents of Shanghai have invented a new occupation aimed at helping the rich, idle or perhaps just the confused to sort their trash. Of course, it's an online, on-demand thing - ahead of new municipal regulations that will start from Monday, which could mean paying fines for failure to comply with the new rules.Companies that fail to properly sort trash could face penalties ranging from 50,000 yuan ($7,000) to 500,000 yuan , and individuals might have to pay a fine of 50-200 yuan, which is a lot of money for a retired senior on a fixed income who failed to put their food waste in the right bin.Many locals have expressed confusion about what kind of waste should go where, despite lots of publicity in media and across communities. There are now four large bins in which to separate four types of household garbage: household food or kitchen waste, hazardous waste, recyclable waste and residual waste, the South China Morning Post reported. Elderly residents said they were confused. Working professionals with families said they had no time to do it. Youngsters said they couldn't be bothered. It created a lot of trouble for the local seniors that had been co-opted into being volunteer trash inspectors.Hence the rise of the "trash sorting" expert, I suppose. Some people praised the innovation for providing new jobs and helping out otherwise busy people. Others said there could be privacy concerns over people coming to one's house and sifting through the garbage. And it was pointed out that really, there should be no long-term need for these people, as society as a whole must consider the necessity of learning to reduce waste and then deal with it appropriately when discarding it.Yet sorting garbage is not rocket science. There is always resistance to new community rules when they first start - I remember as a child in the UK when the compulsory car seat belt law started in 1983, people did not want to wear them at all, but now it is second nature.The Chinese government has been talking trash sorting and recycling for some time, decades even, and till now, it has not been a success. Why, people asked, should I bother to sort my trash, when we all know it is just dumped together to be taken to the landfill or incinerator. People thought that when they dumped higher-value items, they would be taken away by the local community cleaners and sold, and this is true for about a third of valuable waste going to the informal recycling sector - the people on street corners collecting bottles, cardboard and electronics from locals, according to the China Zero Waste Alliance. But there are fewer of these people around these days, which means that 30 percent of trash will probably end up mixed with the rest.There has been an assortment of pilots and projects in different cities across China since the 1990s. Around the time of the Beijing Olympics in 2008, blue recycling bins were given to every community. But no one paid attention, and they disappeared. People have simply got used to their trash being picked up by other people, to the extent that it is shocking that just how much garbage people throw on the street or out of car windows.Just this week, I have seen ashtrays emptied on the sidewalk, glass beer bottles deliberately smashed in the garden, and worst of all, a puppy in a bird cage. (The puppy is fine.) Then there are the people who move house and literally leave everything behind, whereupon it is just dumped outside - sofas, old toilets, kitchenware, and plants.What can be done to make the system less confusing and make people actually care about recycling and being more trash-aware? Does it have to rely on fines? Some communities in Beijing have experimented with giving reward points for food waste - so many points per kilo, which residents can exchange for useful household items. But this might only interest people who would separate and sell recyclables anyway. In Shanghai, people have complained about having to rip open plastic bags for their food waste, as their hands get dirty and there is no tap. Then you are throwing out an extra plastic bag.In parts of the UK, residents have been issued a sturdy plastic box for the kitchen for food scraps. This might be too expensive in China, but the box can be reused - just washed out after the garbage has been thrown away. And hands don't get dirty. In larger compounds with big gardens or in rural areas, the waste can be taken straight to a compost heap, where it can be used as a fertilizer.Obviously, people need more information about what can be recycled, and what categories of waste cannot. This changes all the time - in the past, we were told bottle caps had to be separated, now they don't. Once people have more understanding of what can and can't be recycled, they might start to reduce their waste altogether, which surely must be the aim.This is where businesses have to come in. Sometimes I get food delivered, or buy a takeout. I never ask for plastic cutlery, and take it out if I spot it, but quite often, there it is, hiding at the bottom of the bag. They are delivering to my home. I certainly have utensils. At my local market, I have to forcefully decline the myriad plastic bags that are thrust upon me. They look at me like I'm crazy, when I insist that my avocado or bananas don't need a bag.The worst thing is food packaging. I am delighted that my favorite brand of British cookie can be bought in Beijing now, but I won't buy them anymore. Turns out that unlike the packet of cookies, wrapped in one wrapper (plastic, but you can't have everything) come in dinky packets of two cookies, wrapped in plastic, in another plastic tray, and then wrapped in more plastic. Go to one of the ubiquitous bakeries that claim to be "really" French and fight not to have your treat wrapped in plastic, more plastic and then a paper bag.There should be more insistence that businesses reduce the amount of packaging they use, particularly in the food and e-commerce industries - and firms should have to set up their own recycling plants or at least pay a tax to help others do it. Coffee and tea chains should do more to persuade consumers to bring reusable cups.Of course people should be given more help to understand the new system. They should also be made to understand that the more waste they produce, the more work they will have to sort it out. There are an array of apps, in particular to help. Ones where people will show up and take your unwanted books or clothing away. But these will not work for everyone.Children could be one of the keys, if they are all taught how to recycle properly at school - and from kindergarten age, they might be able to persuade their parents. Instilling more pride in the communal surroundings will help too. It frustrates me when I see wealthy people - judging by their Mercedes or BMW - throwing drink bottles out of their cars "because the street cleaner will pick it up," as one driver told me when I confronted him.A national "Keep China Clean" campaign wouldn't hurt either, similar to the Keep Britain Tidy campaign that has been going since the 1950s. It seems to me that a real sense of pride in one's country would come from wanting it to be clean and free of pollution.The author is a Beijing-based freelance writer who is doing postgraduate studies in sustainability at SOAS, University of London. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn