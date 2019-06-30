Benin wait goes on after Guinea-Bissau stalemate

Benin's long wait for a first win at the Africa Cup of Nations was extended Saturday by Guinea-Bissau following an attritional goalless draw in Ismailia, the tournament's third in a row.After a creditable 2-2 draw with Ghana in their first game in Egypt, Benin have now gone 11 matches without a victory in the competition dating back to their debut in 2004.Only Mozambique, with 12, have played more games in the competition without recording a win.Guinea-Bissau, who appeared for the first time in this competition in 2017, picked up their first point in Group F as both sides remained in contention for a place in the last 16. Holders Cameroon top the section on four points, with Benin and four-time champions Ghana level on two.Angola and Mauritania started the day with a 0-0 draw in Suez after the previous 21 matches produced 43 goals. Cameroon and Ghana then played out a goalless stalemate in the first game of the doubleheader in the northern city of Ismailia.Sori Mane rifled wide from distance in a rare opportunity for a Guinea-Bissau side ranked 118th in the world, 30 places behind their opponents.Former Sunderland and West Brom midfielder Stephane Sessegnon returned to the Benin lineup after suspension but it was Huddersfield forward Steve Mounie who had his team's best chances, drawing a sharp save from Jonas Mendes and then heading over unmarked from a Sessegnon free kick.