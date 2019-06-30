2019 China-India International Yoga Festival promotes cultural exchange

A man competes in the First China-India International Yoga Fitness Competition in Dujiangyan, Southwest China's Sichuan Province on June 21. Photo: IC
Hundreds practise yoga in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: IC
Yoga, one of the most ancient and mysterious sports in India, has captured the attention of many people with its gentle beauty and physical benefits. Kung fu
, one of the most reprehensive sports in China, has also gained followers around the world with its powerful beauty.
So what happens if the two are combined together? The answer could be found at the 2019 China-India International Yoga Festival, which ran June 21-24 in Dujiangyan, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, as part of efforts to promote cultural exchanges between China and India. Kung fu yoga
One of the highlights of this year's event, the fifth every held, was kung fu yoga.
"Kung fu and yoga are two different cultures produced by different civilizations, but they have a common purpose: Uniting the body and mind through fluent movements and harmonious spirits," Mu Qida - the leader of Muqi Culture, one of the event's executive parties - told the Global Times.
According to Mu, kung fu yoga will become a new international cultural IP for Dujiangyan.
"Kung fu yoga is a new form of exercise that we proposed, which advocates the beauty of Taoism and harmony. We are going to perfect the system of this sport and hope more people can discover its beauty," said Mu.
"Yoga cultivates the mind while kung fu cultivates the will," actress and promotional ambassador for the festival Miya Muqi, who once starred in the film Kung Fu Yoga with Chinese action star Jackie Chan, told the Global Times.
With a history dating back to more than 4,500 years ago, Dujiangyan is one of three legacy cities in the world that boasts World Cultural Heritage, World Natural Heritage and World Heritage Irrigation Structures.
Crisscrossed by rivers, the city has numerous natural scenic spots. It is the birthplace of Taoism and a natural fit for kung fu and yoga, according to Mu. Professionalism and style
The festival opened on June 21, the fifth International Yoga Day.
According to Mu, more than 3,000 people attended the opening ceremony. Many of the attendees are professional teachers of yoga, but are still looking to improve themselves by learning from yoga gurus.
"Yoga is gaining more attention in China and is getting more popular among Chinese," Yang Yong, one of the Chinese judges for the First China-India International Yoga Fitness Competition, which was held as part of the opening.
The competition included a group yoga show, solo yoga show and air yoga show, with five senior presidents of yoga schools acted as judges. The scores were given based on several factors such as musical presentation, visual presentation, movement skill and difficulty level.
"The performance of the participators in the competition were excellent. They showed a high level of professionalism and stage performance," Raj Kothar, one of the Indian judges, told the Global Times.
"I have been practicing yoga for almost six years, and always dreamed of attending this event. It has not only provided us with performance stage, but also allows us to experience and understand yoga from all angles through yoga courses," Tang Zegang, one of the contestants in the solo yoga show, told the Global Times.
Tang said she prepared for the performance for almost two months but, after seeing so many professional performances, still feels that she needs more practice.
"The competition was very professional. I have to work harder and come back next year," said Tang. Bright future
"This event has greatly promoted the development of yoga in China, and also allowed us to experience the vastness and profoundness of Chinese culture. Chinese and Indian culture is so similar and that's what makes us really good friends," said Kothar.
"This event plays an active role in the promotion of yoga activities in China. I expect more integration and more forms can be derived from traditional Chinese culture and yoga to improve the popularity of the sport," Yang said.
Indian Consul General in Guangzhou Sujit Ghosh visited Dujiangyan on June 23, during which time he praised the event.
According to Ghosh, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also paying attention to the festival in Dujiangyan. Next year will mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and India. He hoped that Dujiangyan can carry out more and various activities at the yoga festival next year, such as hold a China-India film festival, present Indian song and dance and Indian handicrafts to promote people-to-people exchanges and cooperation.
Because of the yoga festival, health has become a very hot word in the city. The number of yoga studios in the city has grown from just a few to more than 80.
"I have more friends becoming interested in practicing yoga, and I hope yoga can bring health and happiness to more people around the word," said Tang.Newspaper headline: Gentle & powerful