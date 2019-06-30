Cancer-stricken parents draw lots

A couple both suffering from cancer in East China's Jiangxi Province draws lots to make a decision Wednesday. The wife bursts out crying after drawing an empty white paper, which means she will be the one to receive treatment. Photo: Screenshot of the video by Nanchang Radio and TV Station

A couple both suffering from cancer in East China's Jiangxi Province drew lots to make a difficult decision Wednesday: Which of them would receive treatment with their daughter, who suffers from a serious skin disease, as the family could only afford medical fees for two people."You first," the husband in Nanchang says, passing two lots to his wife sitting beside him, in a video shown Wednesday by local television on Sina Weibo.The wife drew an empty white paper, which meant she would be the one to receive treatment.Actually, both lots were empty, said the husband. "If I didn't do this, she would refuse to receive treatment."The husband decided to spend all the money saving his wife and daughter.Doctors at the local hospital where the daughter is being treated paid part of the daughter's medical fees.Netizens have donated a total of 900,000 yuan ($131,100) to the family, the media said Saturday.Nanchang Radio and TV Station