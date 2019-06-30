Police respond to NBA star James Harden’s apology for violating traffic rules

NBA star Harden and his friends are allegedly stopped by the traffic police on Saturday afternoon for riding against traffic and in a forbidden area in Shanghai. Photo: Screenshot of Pear Video

Shanghai police responded Sunday via their official account on Sina Weibo to a recent apology made by James Harden, a US professional basketball player for the Houston Rockets, for violating traffic rules in Shanghai."Nothing can be accomplished without norms or standards. Hope you can play better and better in your future basketball matches and everyone will be safe on the road," the police said in their post.Many internet users said that it seemed like NBA star Harden and his friends were stopped by the traffic police on Saturday afternoon for riding against traffic and in a forbidden area. It is said that Harden was in Shanghai to attend a commercial event.Harden later apologized through his Weibo account, saying that he apologized for violating traffic regulations during his scooter ride and he was just trying to enjoy the city as much as possible, adding that he will make sure to follow the rules next time."The policeman was the one who was able to play individual defense against Harden," one netizen commented.Harden has already accepted his punishment and left for the US.Beijing Evening News