Chongqing airport sets up pet home for passengers

"Pet home" of an airport in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Photo: Screenshot of the video by People's Daily

An airport in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality Tuesday has set up a free "pet home" for passengers who want to fly with their pets.Passengers can leave their pets at the "home" waiting to board. Airport staff would take care of the pets and send them onto the airplanes.Passengers are required to provide animal quarantine certification to check in their pets and will be told when to claim their pets after the airplanes land.Puppies are put in cages and transported on a conveyor belt like luggage to the baggage compartment of a plane, according to a video of the "pet home" posted by People's Daily on Sina Weibo.Some netizens expressed concerns that their pets may not be comfortable being caged in a baggage compartment of a plane for hours.However, most people said it is a good idea for the people who want to travel with their pets."It's better than nothing," one netizen commented.Shangyou News