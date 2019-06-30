Stoned-baked pizza? South African eatery can oblige

If you're keen on pizza but Regina, Margherita or Hawaiian isn't your bag, you can aim higher with a South African eatery proud to unveil one featuring cannabis."We love to stay ahead of the curve and are extremely proud to be the first restaurant in SA to launch a cannabis pizza," said Kinga Baranowska, founder of the Col'Cacchio chain."It's not going to make you giddy. But, by the end of your meal you'll start to feel the calming effects of CBD (cannabis oil)," Mike Saunders, founder of the firm supplying the chain, told local media.The chain has been able to embark on its new menu offerings thanks to recent amendments on regulations surrounding private cannabis use in South Africa.AFP