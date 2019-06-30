Beijing’s new plush airport nearly ready for takeoff

Beijing Daxing International Airport completes its main construction on Sunday. Photo: Courtesy of Beijing Daxing International Airport

The main construction work at the Beijing Daxing International Airport, the second major airport in Beijing, ended on Sunday after five years of hectic construction, and now getting the facility ready for its scheduled opening at the end of September is next.The just-finished sections include the main part of the airport, base projects of airlines, and high-speed railways."The new mega airport will greatly ease the pressure on air passenger traffic in Beijing," Wu Minghua, a veteran industry expert, told the Global Times on Sunday, adding that it is also expected to strengthen air cargo transport capacity and boost the economic vitality of the sprawling Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei new economic area.The next phase is to conduct six comprehensive dry runs to resolve any problems that emerge, according to a statement that the press office of the airport sent to the Global Times on Sunday.The airport, which aims to be the largest air traffic hub in Asia, has introduced a range of advanced technology.To better serve travelers, security checkpoints will use facial recognition technology and passengers will receive paperless boarding passes through self-service units. A 5G network will also cover the airport.More than 60 Chinese and overseas carriers - including China Southern Airlines, China Eastern Airlines and China United Airlines - plan to operate from the airport, according to a note the airport sent to the Global Times.China United Airlines, a wholly owned subsidiary of China Eastern Airlines, became the first to move into the new airport from its old headquarters at Beijing Nanyuan Airport, China Eastern said on Friday.China Eastern told the Global Times that it will transfer 80 percent of the flights now serving Beijing Capital International Airport to Beijing Daxing International Airport before the summer flying season of 2020, except for 46 daily flights between Beijing and Shanghai.By then, China Eastern will fly more than 334 flights per day out of the new airport, serving a network of 150 routes and 115 domestic and foreign destinations.China Southern Airlines, the largest carrier by fleet size in China, said on Saturday that it completed the maintenance facility at the new airport.The carrier, which is expected to handle 40 percent of the passengers at the Daxing facility, has built Asia's largest hangars, operational control center and aviation food production base.From October this year, Air China will also have more routes flying from Daxing to cities including Chongqing, Shanghai and Kunming in Southwest China's Yunnan Province.Finnair said on Wednesday that it will add capacity to Beijing with three weekly flights from the Daxing airport, the first overseas carrier to have such routes from both airports in Beijing.The new airport terminal is the world's largest single terminal building with a construction space of approximately 1.4 million square meters. With an investment of 80 billion yuan ($11.6 billion), the new airport is expected to handle 45 million passengers annually by 2021 and 72 million by 2025.