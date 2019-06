The first Qilu Eurasian freight train departs from Yantai, East China's Shandong Province to Moscow on Friday. Operated by Shandong High-speed Logistics Group Co, the train is scheduled to arrive at Moscow in 15 days via Erenhot, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the largest railway port between China and Mongolia. The train is loaded with daily consumer goods, equipment, components and electronic devices. Photo: VCG