A girl lights candles next to a poster of Oscar Martinez and his child Valeria, during an event called "Clamor for those who didn't achieve the dream" at the US-Mexico border in Playas de Tijuana, Mexico on Saturday. The event was organized by The Bridge migrant collective, in memory of those who have died at the border. Photo: VCG

