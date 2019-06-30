China enhances cultural identity in Tunisia, Arab world

As part of the celebration of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Tunisia, the Tunisian state television has officially launched on Saturday the "Chinese Television Week."The event was jointly organized by China's State Council Information Office (SCIO), the National Radio and Television Administration of China and the Tunisian state television.At the launching ceremony held at the headquarters of the Tunisian state television in Tunis, a documentary film entitled "One Belt and One Road" was screened, featuring the friendship story between China and Tunisia.From June 29 to July 5, Chinese feature films and documentaries will be screened on the state television channels "Watanya 1" and "Watanya 2.""We hope that the 'Chinese Television Week' will be an opportunity for the Tunisian people to understand China and expand areas of cooperation between the two countries," Tunisian state Television Chief Executive Officer Lasaad Dehesh told Xinhua.China's Ambassador to Tunisia Wang Wenbin said that China will present a number of excellent TV programs to local audiences through Tunisian state television."Exchanges between the two sides in cinema and television played a positive role in building bridges between the people from both sides and promoting mutual understanding," he added.A Chinese delegation has also participated in the 20th edition of Arab Festival for Radio and Television, in the City of Culture in Tunis from June 27 to 30.The delegation, including China International Television Corporation and China Global Television Network Arabic Channel, organized an event to promote the programs of China's public radio and television channels, including cartoons and drama series translated into Arabic language.The Arab Festival for Radio and Television is organized by the Arab States Broadcasting Union in cooperation with the Tunisian state television and radio and the Arab Satellite Communications Organization.The festival aims to contribute to the development of the Arab radio and TV production and enhance its quality so as to meet the aspirations of member corporations and reflect the principles that underpin their work.The festival includes a parallel competition dedicated to programs produced by private television and radio networks (non-ASBU members), production companies, news agencies, radio stations and foreign satellite channels.