"Spider-Man: Far from Home" tops Chinese mainland box office

"Spider-Man: Far from Home," the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, continued to top the Chinese mainland box office Saturday, the China Movie Data Information Network said Sunday.The new sequel to the 2017 film "Spider-Man: Homecoming" collected over 241.57 million yuan (around 35.1 million US dollars) in ticket sales, accounting for nearly 79 percent of the total Chinese mainland box office revenue.The Oscar-winning Japanese film "Spirited Away" ranked second by grossing more than 32.26 million yuan, despite its huge gap with the Marvel blockbuster.It was followed by "Toy Story 4," which raked in over 14.93 million yuan.China's domestically produced horror film "Mortal Ouija" and romantic film "My Best Summer" respectively pulled in 4.04 million yuan and 3.61 million yuan, ranking forth and fifth on the chart.