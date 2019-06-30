Pardons reflect govt’s leniency and respect

A giant flower basket is displayed on Tiananmen Square in Beijing to celebrate China's National Day in 2018. The flower bed is 17 meters high and 50 meters in diameter. The red flowers symbolize loyalty and solidarity to the Communist Party of China. Photo: VCG

Offering special pardons to criminals who are elderly, underage, women and those who have made contributions to the nation, reflects China's tradition of respecting and caring for special groups and the leniency of the strict rule of law, said experts.Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday signed and issued the order of granting pardons to nine categories of criminals on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC), the Xinhua News Agency reported.The nine categories of pardons include both Chinese and foreign nationals, prisoners in prisons and detention centers, and those undergoing community correction.The criminals eligible for pardons include those who fought in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, the Chinese People's War of Liberation, and wars to safeguard national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, and those who made contributions to the development of the country's major projects or received honors from the provincial and ministerial level or above, including "Model Workers" and "Advanced Workers."Amnesty granted to those who had made contributions to the country will strengthen their achievements in safeguarding national defense, the nation and the socialist modernization, according to the legislative affairs committee of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.The number of criminals to be pardoned is not yet known. In 2015, China pardoned 31,527 criminals on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the victory in the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression.Xie Zhiyong, a law professor at the China University of Political Science and Law in Beijing, told the Global Times on Sunday that the amnesty, which takes place ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC, reflects stability of domestic politics and confidence of the government.Criminals who have been convicted of corruption and bribery will not be granted pardons, as China continues to maintain high pressure on people who commit such crimes. Criminals who committed crimes against national security will also not be granted amnesty.

Corruption is regarded as a threat to state power, and convicts who commit related crimes cannot be pardoned even if they might have made certain achievements for the country. This shows the determination of the country to fight corruption, said Xie.



Since its founding, China had eight large-scale pardons in 1959, 1960, 1961, 1963, 1964, 1966, 1975 and 2015. The pardons have played an important role in developing a patriotic united front, turning negative factors into positive ones, uniting those who can be united, and promoting the development of the country's socialist construction, the legislative affairs committee of the NPC standing committee noted.



